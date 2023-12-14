Israeli military veteran tapped as GOP candidate in special election to replace George Santos

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republicans have picked a little-known county lawmaker who once served in the Israeli military as their candidate in a special election to replace ousted congressman George Santos. Party officials named Nassau County legislator and former Israeli paratrooper Mazi Pilip as their nominee on Thursday. She will face off against Democratic former congressman Tom Suozzi in a Feb. 13 special election for the seat, which includes northern parts of Queens and Long Island. Republicans picked Pilip after vetting a number of potential candidates following the expulsion of Santos from Congress earlier this month.

