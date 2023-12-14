Hong Kong places arrest bounties on activists abroad for breaching national security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police are offering rewards for information leading to the arrests of five activists based overseas, whom it accuses of breaching a harsh national security law imposed by Beijing. The arrest warrants and the bounties of over $128,000 each were issued for three activists and two hosts of a YouTube channel focusing on current affairs. Their social media profiles and earlier media reports indicated they had moved to the United States and Britain. The bounty is a sign of further intensification of the Hong Kong government’s crackdown on dissidents after the anti-government protests in 2019.

