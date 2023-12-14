Skip to Content
Former Turkish soccer team president gets permanent ban for punching referee

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The former president of a Turkish soccer team who punched a referee on the field moments after a game has been permanently banned by the Turkish Football Federation. It says that it banned Faruk Koca, who has resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu, for punching referee Halil Umut Meler on Monday night. Meler was attacked shortly after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey’s top league. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday with a small fracture near his eye.

