Ex-Tokyo Olympics official pleads not guilty to taking bribes in exchange for Games contracts

TOKYO (AP) — A former member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has appeared in district court and pleaded not guilty to taking $1.4 million in bribes in exchange for contracts for the Games. Haruyuki Takahashi was arrested more than a year ago and it is unclear when his trial will end. He’s a former executive with the powerful Japanese advertising company Dentsu. Takahashi was charged with accepting bribes in exchange for awarding Olympic contracts for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.