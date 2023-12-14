Biden’s national security adviser talked with Netanyahu about lowering the intensity of Israel’s operations in Gaza

By Michael Williams and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser is meeting with top Israeli officials over the next two days as the White House pushes the Israelis to be more precise in their operations against Hamas in Gaza.

The visit by Jake Sullivan comes as a public rift has opened between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the mounting civilian casualties in Gaza and differences in opinion about what a future for Palestinians should look like after combat operations end. Sullivan is also set to discuss efforts to release the eight American hostages who remain under Hamas control.

Sullivan met with Netanyahu on Thursday, and is set to meet with other top Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, through Friday.

Sullivan discussed transitioning the Israeli assault on Hamas to “lower intensity operations” in the near future, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

Kirby said Sullivan asked “hard questions” about the Israeli offensive, including efforts to be more surgical and precise in their targeting. And Sullivan raised the imperative of moving to a new phase of the conflict, which has killed thousands of civilians in Gaza.

“He did talk about possible transitioning from what we would call high intensity operations, which is what we’re seeing them do now, to lower intensity operations sometime, you know, in the near future,” Kirby said.

The Biden administration has signaled to Israel it wants it to transition to a lower intensity phase of its war on Hamas within weeks – potentially by the end of the year – according to a senior US official.

The US hopes a new phase would minimize civilian deaths, which have mounted in Gaza and caused international outcry.

CNN reported last week that US officials expect the current phase of Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza targeting the southern end of the strip to last several weeks before Israel transitions, possibly by January, to a lower-intensity, hyper-localized strategy that narrowly targets specific Hamas militants and leaders.

US officials say they know Israel will continue to go after Hamas leadership and believe it’s critical for them to take out Hamas leadership. But they have continually pressed Israel to take steps to protect civilians as it goes after the group responsible for the October 7 terror attacks.

But in a statement released after his meeting with Sullivan, Netanyahu said he would be satisfied with nothing less than total victory against Hamas.

“Our heroic soldiers have not fallen in vain,” the Israeli prime minister said. “Out of the deep pain of their having fallen, we are more determined than ever to continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated – until absolute victory.”

In a meeting on Thursday, Israel’s Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, told Sullivan the war in Gaza would last “more than several months,” according to Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

“It will require a period of time – it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them (Hamas),” Gallant said, according to a transcript of the meeting released by the Israeli Ministry of Defense on Thursday.

Gallant also thanked Sullivan for US support of Israel’s campaign in Gaza, saying “the United States and Israel share common interests, common values and in this war, we also share common goals.”

According to a readout provided by Netanyahu’s office, the prime minister and Sullivan also “emphasized their commitment to bring about the release of all the hostages remaining in Gaza.”

“The two sides discussed the continuation of the war until victory and the achieving of the common goals, first and foremost the elimination of Hamas, the release of the hostages, dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and the end of its rule in Gaza,” a Netanyahu spokesperson said on X.

Sullivan will conduct “extremely serious conversations” with Israeli officials during his visit, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a White House briefing Wednesday. Sullivan will discuss with the Israelis “efforts to be more surgical and more precise and to reduce harm to civilians,” Kirby said.

Eight Americans are among the more than 100 hostages being held by Hamas since the group’s October 7 attack on Israel. More than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were killed in the attack.

More than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 50,000 injured in the ensuing Israeli response, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

Biden met with family members of the eight American hostages at the White House on Wednesday.

Prior to his arrival in Israel, Sullivan traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a person familiar with the matter said.

In Saudi Arabia, he planned to discuss the broader diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Biden administration to maintain stability in the region, the official said, including efforts to deter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. He also attempted to build on work that had been underway prior to the October 7 attacks on normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which had included steps toward building peace with the Palestinians.

