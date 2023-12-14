Belgian tourist dies in an animal attack at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Zihuatanejo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Belgian tourist was killed in an attack by either a shark or a crocodile at a Mexican Pacific coast resort. The civil defense office in the southern state of Guerrero says a man and a woman were bitten in the legs by an unidentified animal. The man was reported dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital. State officials say the man was from Belgium and the woman’s nationality was not immediately clear. Both sharks and crocodiles inhabit the area.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.