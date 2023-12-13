Wartime Palestinian poll shows surge in Hamas support, close to 90% want US-backed Abbas to resign

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A wartime opinion poll among Palestinians shows a rise in support for Hamas, even in the devastated Gaza Strip. The survey published Wednesday also reflected an overwhelming rejection of Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90% saying he must resign. The findings by a Palestinian pollster signal more difficulties ahead for the Biden administration’s post-war vision for Gaza. Washington has called for the Palestinian Authority, the West Bank-based autonomy government currently led by Abbas, to eventually assume control of Gaza and run both territories as a precursor to Palestinian statehood. The pollster said that with findings indicating a further erosion of the PA’s legitimacy, the default option for post-war Gaza is likely an open-ended Israeli occupation.

