The Netherlands, South Korea step up strategic partnership including cooperation on semiconductors

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch caretaker prime minister says the Netherlands and South Korea are stepping up cooperation in the field of semiconductor chips as part of a deepening “strategic partnership.” Mark Rutte spoke after a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his two-day state visit. Their meeting came a day after Yoon visited the headquarters of semiconductor chip machine maker ASML in the Netherlands. As part of the visit, South Korean nuclear power company KHNP signed a contract to carry out a feasibility study into the construction of two new nuclear power plants in the Dutch town of Borselle.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.