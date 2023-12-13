Right groups say Greece has failed to properly investigate claims it mishandled migrant tragedy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two leading international human rights groups are accusing Greek authorities of failing to properly investigate the circumstances around a migrant boat sinking six months ago that killed hundreds. In a joint report, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said Thursday that “little meaningful progress” has been made in examining allegations by some survivors that the rescue mission was delayed and mishandled. Up to 750 people are believed to have been crammed into a rusty fishing trawler that sank June 14 southwest of the Greek mainland while traveling from Libya to Italy. Following the sinking, 104 people were rescued and 82 bodies were recovered.

