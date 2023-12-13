Pueblo Police Department is spreading holiday cheer with the help of Chile the Elf

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is spreading some holiday cheer this season with the help of their Elf, Chile.

PPD and Chile have been all around the city, including the Parade of Lights and the Heroes and Helpers event.

Wrapping Presents- PPD Horsing around- PPD Sneaking some cake- PPD Parade of Lights- PPD Parade of Lights- PPD Parade of Lights- PPD

Now, Chile and the PPD are visiting schools to help spread some Christmas magic to the kids and teachers.

Chile visited Parkview Elementary and will visit BACA Elementary.

Chile visits Parkview Elementary- PPD

Keep an eye out to see if you can spot Chile while in Pueblo!