Pirates find regional network landing spot, sign on to become joint owners of Pittsburgh SportsNet

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are becoming joint owners of SportsNet Pittsburgh. The deal, which begins on Jan. 1, gives the club a regional TV network presence after their agreement with AT&T SportsNet expired at the end of the 2023 regular season. The Pirates will be co-owners of the network along with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. Daily operations of the network will be operated by New England Sports Network (NESN). NESN is owned by the Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Penguins. The deal calls for SportsNet Pittsburgh to carry over 150 Pirates games during the 2024 season.

