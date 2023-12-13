Pakistan court says military trials can resume for 103 supporters of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court on Wednesday allowed military courts to resume the trials of more than 100 supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of attacking military installations during violent demonstrations that broke out following Khan’s arrest in May. The latest order by the Supreme Court came less than two months after five judges on the same court stopped the trial of 103 civilians who were arrested as part of a crackdown on Khan’s party. The former prime minister is currently serving three sentences at a high-security prison. He is also accused of inciting people to violence, but is not facing military trial.

