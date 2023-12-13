NCAA survey of 23,000 student-athletes shows mental health concerns have lessened post-pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA survey of student-athletes suggests they are experiencing fewer mental health concerns than they did at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some demographics have shown more improvement than others. More than 23,000 student-athletes participated in the NCAA Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Study between September 2022 and June 2023. The data shows that mental health concerns have decreased in all three NCAA divisions. The study found that feelings of being overwhelmed or mentally exhausted are less prevalent, and that academics-related concerns are more prevalent.

