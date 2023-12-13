Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says Baltimore Orioles lease deal is ‘imminent’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he believes a new lease agreement with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards is “imminent,” as an end-of-the year deadline approaches. Moore spoke to reporters Wednesday after a meeting of the state’s Board of Public Works, which would need to approve a final deal. On Friday, Moore’s administration announced it would address concerns expressed by the state Senate president about a proposed agreement. Moore says negotiators have been working and that he feels “very confident that a deal is imminent.” The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of the year.

