Lawyers and prosecutors make final arguments in trial of 3 Washington state officers

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Lawyers for three Washington state officers charged in the death of a Black man who was beaten, shocked and hogtied facedown on a sidewalk have made their final arguments to the jury. The prosecution followed with a rebuttal and the judge dismissed the panel for the day. The jury is set to begin deliberations Thursday morning. Two of the Tacoma police officers, Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine faces a manslaughter charge for holding Manuel Ellis face down as he repeatedly said he could not breathe.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.