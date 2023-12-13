Kansas City’s newest landmark, the KC Wheel, set to start spinning tomorrow

By Connor Hills

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — After several months of speculation and doubts over its ability to be ready before Christmas, Kansas City’s giant 150-foot observation wheel is set to open sooner than you think.

The newest landmark along the city’s skyline, the KC Wheel, will officially start spinning tomorrow at noon.

An announcement released on Wednesday by developer ICON Experiences revealed tickets can now be purchased for the KC Wheel and its accompanying 16-hole minigolf course, Pennway Putt.

The KC Wheel is a part of the city’s new entertainment district, Pennway Point, which sits at the intersection of Pershing and Pennway. The rest of the family-friendly environment is still being rolled out along six acres of the former Carter-Waters industrial site.

The giant observation wheel is covered in colorful LED lights, 36 enclosed and climate-controlled gondolas and floor-to-ceiling windows offering a 360-degree view of Kansas City.

The KC Wheel is open regardless of the weather.

The KC’s Wheel’s limited-time opening price is $15. Pennway Putt will set customers back $12. Visitors can save an additional $2 per Pennway Putt admission when purchased with a KC Wheel admission. Tickets must be purchased online for designated times.

The KC Wheel will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 15, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024.

The rest of Pennway Point aims to open sometime in 2024.

