Heartbeat Survivors After Suicide’s Annual Memory Tree Lighting in Garden of the God

KRDO
Published 5:33 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- Heartbeat Survivors After Suicide hosted their annual Memory Tree Lighting at Rock Ledge Ranch at Garden of the Gods on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Each heartbeat ornament at the annual tree-lighting represents a loved one who was lost to suicide. Along with their annual Christmas event the organization holds Survivor Support Group meetings on the first Tuesday and the first Wednesday of every month.

The Tuesday meeting is an in-person meeting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1505 E. Monument Street in Colorado Springs. The Wednesday meetings are held on Zoom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the meetings or Heartbeat Survivors After Sucicde visit their website here.

Ty Evans

