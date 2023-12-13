Funeral and procession honors North Dakota sheriff’s deputy killed in crash involving senator’s son

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Friends and family of a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty remember him for his love of family, the outdoors and his camaraderie with veterans and emergency responders. Deputy Paul Martin was killed last week in a crash involving a U.S. senator’s adult son, who was having a mental health crisis. The 53-year-old leaves behind a wife, three children and four grandchildren. He was an 18-year veteran of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. A procession of local emergency responders honored Martin in the town of Beulah following his funeral Wednesday. His loss has shaken the community, where even people he arrested praised him.

