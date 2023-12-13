Florida mother fears her family will be devastated as trial on trans health care ban begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother tearfully testified that her family could be torn apart if the state’s ban on trans health care for children is allowed to take effect. The testimony came Wednesday during the first day of a federal trial seeking to overturn a new law that also places restrictions on adult trans care. A lawyer for the family and others challenging the law said Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is targeting transgender people and violating their constitutional rights. A lawyer for the state said trans health care is underregulated and Florida is simply trying to protect people.

