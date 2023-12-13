Far-right Dutch election winner Wilders wants to be prime minister, promises to respect constitution
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders says he wants to be prime minister for “all Netherlanders,” and has pledged that he will ensure his policies adhere to the country’s constitution. Wilders’ Party for Freedom swept to a shock victory in last month’s Dutch general election. Wilders’ comments Wednesday came in a parliamentary debate on coalition talks. They are aimed at easing fears among potential coalition partners about his strident anti-Islam rhetoric and stated plans to ban mosques, Islamic schools and the Quran, which they view as unconstitutional.