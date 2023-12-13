El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing at-risk 38-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is looking for 38-year-old David Lindberg.

EPSO says David walked away from his home on Tierra Dr at 7 a.m. on Dec. 13, not dressed for the weather.

He is described as a 5'7, 250 lbs male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in black sweats, a t-shirt, a black vest, socks with sandals, and a blue cartoon beanie.

EPSO says he is considered at risk due to cognitive concerns.

If you see him please call 719-390-5555.