CSPD takes action against Illegal Gambling in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced its plans to take action against illegal gambling establishments across Colorado Springs.

In early 2023, investigators in the CSPD Metro Division were notified of at least 34 illegal gambling locations around the city. The establishments were sent letters informing them that their operation was illegal and to voluntarily shut down.

As Officers continued their investigation, they obtained warrants to search four establishments that were in operation and to seize any illegal gambling machines. CSPD was able to seize 130 pieces of electronic hardware that was used to operate the illegal gambling machines from four different businesses.

In November of 2023, Several businesses were able to reopen and investigators seized 120 additional illegal gambling machines.

CSPD is planning to increase the enforcement of illegal gaming laws and shutting down illegal businesses.