Colorado Springs missionary brings music to Israel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Though Israel is an active war zone, a group of 74 people from Colorado Springs went there over the past few weeks to help out. They did everything from making breakfast for troops to coloring with kids -- to planting trees in remembrance of the hundreds of souls lost there.

But the most important thing they did had to do with music, where hotels became sites of ministry.

"We asked the manager, hey, can we just do music in the lobby? And they're like, Please, would you please?" Mark Tedder said.

He says that when Hamas initially attacked Israel on October 7, his phone was flooded with messages from contacts there. That's when he knew they needed to go back and help.

"[Our contact] said, 'Can you please come to Haifa and help train us, train our people because we have nothing left to give?'" Tedder said. "Our expertise, our training, our, you know, years of experience, is working with musicians and artists and worship leaders."

That's why they hope to return, with the same mission, next month.

"We feel like that music will be medicine in the way that it'll pierce into darkness just because a lot of these people have experienced so much darkness in the last two months, they can't even process it," Tedder said.

If you want to support their organization, click here.