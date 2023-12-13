Skip to Content
News

City of Fountain on cold reporting status for accidents

KRDO
By
Published 4:51 PM

The City of Fountain has been placed on accident alert status.

Authorities say if you are involved in an accident and there are no injuries and no suspected alcohol or drugs, then avoid giving them a call. Instead, exchange information with the other party and report the accident within 72 hours of it happening.

You can also do this online by visiting, this site.

Check back throughout the night/day as surrounding areas could change their status.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content