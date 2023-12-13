City of Fountain on cold reporting status for accidents
The City of Fountain has been placed on accident alert status.
Authorities say if you are involved in an accident and there are no injuries and no suspected alcohol or drugs, then avoid giving them a call. Instead, exchange information with the other party and report the accident within 72 hours of it happening.
You can also do this online by visiting, this site.
Check back throughout the night/day as surrounding areas could change their status.