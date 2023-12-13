Albania’s Constitutional Court blocks Parliament’s ratification of deal with Italy on migrants

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Constitutional Court has blocked, at least temporarily, the ratification by lawmakers of a contentious deal that Tirana signed with Rome to process some asylum applications of migrants arriving in Italy by sea in Albania instead. The court’s chief judge, Olta Zacaj, said the court would hold a public hearing on Jan. 18 to determine whether the agreement violates Albania’s constitution. Wednesday’s decision means the Parliament will not vote on Thursday on whether to ratify the deal. It was not immediately clear when — presumably after the January debate — the lawmakers could vote. The court’s decision followed a petition from the opposition, which has argued that the agreement runs counter to Albania’s constitution and international law.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.