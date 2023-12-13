A common abortion pill will come before the US Supreme Court. Here’s how the drug works

Medication abortion is the preferred method of ending pregnancy in the U.S. Mifepristone is one of the two drugs used and it will go in front of the U.S. Supreme Court next year. States have imposed bans or restrictions or seek to limit abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. But demand for the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol have grown. Conservative groups have filed lawsuits targeting mifepristone. The Supreme Court will hear a case in the spring that could block mail-order access to mifepristone and impose restrictions on its use, even where abortion remains legal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.