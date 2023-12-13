1 Marine killed, 14 taken to hospitals after amphibious combat vehicle rolls over during training

SAN DIEGO (AP) — One U.S. Marine has died and 14 others were taken to hospitals after an amphibious combat vehicle they were in rolled over during a training at a California base. The Marine Corps says the rollover happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton during a ground movement training. Officials say the others were taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation but did not specify the severity of their injuries. The Marine who died was not immediately identified. The Marine was assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The vehicle was a newer model of amphibious vehicle introduced to replace a Vietnam War-era model after a fatal 2020 accident.

