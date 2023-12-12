Serbian democracy activists feel betrayed as freedoms, and a path to the EU, slip away

KRALJEVO, Serbia (AP) — When Serbia began talks to join the European Union in 2014, pro-Western Serbs were hopeful the process would set their troubled country on an irreversible path to democratization. A decade later, that optimism is gone, replaced by feelings of betrayal — both toward their government, which has slid toward autocracy, and the EU, which has done little to stop it. As Serbia goes to the polls on Dec. 17, pro-EU Serbs are disillusioned with the bloc. They say it should have done more to hold the authoritarian government in Belgrade to its stated democratic values.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

