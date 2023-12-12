Sand Creek Library closed for sewage line repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will close the Sand Creek Library for approximately four to six weeks, starting Mon., Dec. 11 due to repairs being made by Academy Plaza shopping center to the mall’s sewage lines.

PPLD says that Completion of the repairs is expected around mid-January. Located at 1821 S. Academy Blvd., the Library has closed unexpectedly numerous times in 2023 due to plumbing issues and is looking forward to the mall’s repairs and upgrades.

According to PPLD, anyone with holds at the Sand Creek Library that are available for pickup as of Sat., Dec. 9 can retrieve their materials beginning Mon., Dec. 11 at Ruth Holley Library, located near the intersection of Murray and Platte at 685 N. Murray Blvd. All other holds at Sand Creek Library will be suspended for the duration of the closure.

Once Sand Creek Library is back open, the holds will be unsuspended. Patrons can use their online account to change the pickup Library and then un-suspend their holds if they want their materials sooner. Items checked out from Sand Creek Library can be returned to other PPLD libraries.