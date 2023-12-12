Ukraine faces heavy attack from air and cyberspace while Zelenskyy in US presses for more funding

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say Ukraine has came under heavy attack from the air and from cyberspace. Nearly 600 Russian shells, rockets and other projectiles rained down on the southern Kherson region. And unidentified hackers knocked out phone and internet services of the country’s biggest telecom provider. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on Capitol Hill to press Congress for additional military help, as further U.S. funding is uncertain due to a domestic political dispute.

