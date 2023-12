PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire Fit Kids is hosting a Christmas Party at Fire Station 10 in Pueblo.

The event will include a hot cocoa bar, EPIC Pueblo will be handing out free books, and paint a rock with Pueblo Rocks.

Santa will also be there for photos with kids and adults.

The event is on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at 31475 Bryan Circle.

Click here for more.