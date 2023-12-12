Prosecutors want a former Albanian prime minister under house arrest on corruption charges

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors have asked lawmakers to strip former Prime Minister Sali Berisha of his parliamentary immunity because he did not abide by their previous decision to report regularly while he is being investigated for corruption. Prosecutors of the country’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime asked for Parliament’s clearance to put Berisha under arrest or house arrest. Berisha, 79, was charged with corruption in October. Prosecutors alleged that his son-in-law had exploited his prime minister’s post to buy land in Tirana owned by both private citizens and the country’s Defense Ministry, and build 17 apartment buildings on the property. Berisha and Malltezi say they are innocent and that the case is politically motivated.

