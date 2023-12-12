Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

DETROIT (AP) — Police are requesting charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October. The prosecutor’s office says no additional information will be released while the warrant request is being reviewed. Police say a person of interest has been in custody since the weekend. A different suspect was released in November. Samantha Woll was found dead outside her Detroit home on Oct. 21. Investigators believe she was attacked inside her home. Police say there’s no evidence that antisemitism had a role in Woll’s death. She was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.

