Pittsburgh leaders commemorate Declaration of Human Rights

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — On Tuesday, city officials gathered with members of the Pittsburgh Human Rights City Alliance to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Those leading the charge say there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that everyone who calls Pittsburgh home is treated fairly, especially when it comes to accessible housing within the city.

“The best way that we can preserve the human rights at the city level is through housing. Housing rights are human rights. I can’t say that enough times,” said Councilwoman Erika Strassburger.

The city of Pittsburgh has a significant number of people suffering from homelessness, as well as others who face housing insecurities. Council leaders say they are currently working on initiatives to ensure equal access to housing for all. Those initiatives include additional protections for survivors of domestic violence and predatory real estate practices by local landlords.

Pittsburgh Human Rights City Alliance Co-Coordinator Dr. Jackie Smith says today’s commemoration and the current work being done is a step in the right direction, but there is more to be done. She is calling on residents to get involved and help hold those in power accountable.

“We’ve got to work with our elected officials to help them do the things that we know need to happen to make human rights real for the people in our communities,” said Smith.

