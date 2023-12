Nuggets star Nikola Jokic ejected in second quarter against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bulls. It was unclear what exactly Jokic did to warrant the ejection. It looked as if the two-time NBA MVP felt he was fouled when he missed a reverse layup with 1:12 left, and he said something in the direction of a referee as he made his way back down the court. Jokic was promptly whistled for technical and thrown out by official Mousa Dagher. The 7-foot center seemed confused by the sequence before making his way off the court.

