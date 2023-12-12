Mother of 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide, family speaks out for domestic violence resources

By Julian Grace

Sampson County (WRAL) — A mother of two is dead, killed in what Sampson County deputies are calling a murder-suicide.

Identified as ToniAnn White by her family members, loved ones say she had recently warned her son not to come to the house – because of the dangers happening at home.

On Saturday night, White sent out a text to her 19-year-old son telling him not to come home because her husband was upset. Sunday morning, her son arrived at the house to find the bodies of his mother and stepfather.

The Sampson County Sheriffs Office is calling it a murder-suicide.

“No one should find someone they love in that way,” said her ex-husband Joseph Salentin.

Now, Salentin is speaking out about her tragic death, saying not enough is being done to protect victims of domestic violence. He would like to see more resources like InterAct that can get people access to the help they need.

He says his former wife was a great mom who always looked out for the best interest of their sons.

“She was a great mother,” he said. “She was always there for her kids.”

He says White suffered abuse from her husband – and had even pressed charges, only to drop them later by not showing up to court.

“I think women and men, some are afraid to come forward. Some of them are afraid to say things,” he said. “They need police to advocate for them.”

Damien Talley with the Durham Crisis Response Center is on the front line of helping victims of domestic violence. He says agencies will help victims develop a safety plan to get them out of an abusive relationship.

“I think things are improving, but there’s definitely a lot more work to do. I think there needs to be a lot more resources available,” he said.

Salentin firmly believes that his ex-wife was trying to find a way out.

“She wanted to get to a better place and be happy again,” said Salentin.

There are crisis center that can connect people in need with resources, shelter and an escape plan.

