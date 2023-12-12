Maryland judiciary seeks applications to replace slain judge

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s state judiciary is accepting applications to replace a circuit court judge who was killed earlier this year. Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot to death in his driveway in October. Authorities said the suspect in the slaying was involved in a divorce case the judge presided over. The Maryland Judiciary says applications will be accepted through Dec. 21 to fill the vacancy left by Wilkinson’s death. Gov. Wes Moore will ultimately choose from a list of candidates. The suspect was 49-year-old Pedro Argote, who was found dead in a wooded area the week after Wilkinson’s death. The medical examiner says Argote died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

