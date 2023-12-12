Jackson scores 25 points as Nuggets beat Bulls 114-106 after Jokic ejection

CHICAGO (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 25 points and short-handed Denver held off the Chicago Bulls for a 114-106 victory after Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter. Michael Porter Jr. had 17 points and Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists, helping Denver to a gritty second straight win after a 129-122 victory at Atlanta on Monday night. Julian Strawther added 16 points. Jackson made five 3-pointers as the reigning NBA champions went 14 for 30 from behind the arc. The Nuggets also beat the Bulls 123-101 in Denver on Nov. 4.

