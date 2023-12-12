For a brilliant gift-opening move, consider the wide range of creative chess sets

Part game, part sport — part home decor? Chess sets come in a range of designs from the museum-worthy to the utilitarian. That makes them a versatile holiday gift for anyone from a serious player to a merely aspirational one. Etsy.com says demand is up for handmade versions. The sites many chess-board offerings include on co-designed by John Legend and Etsy shop EarthlyCompany. For those inspired by Netflix’s 2020 drama “The Queen’s Gambit,” there’s a collection of wooden sets at the Chess Store based on models used in the show. Chess master Garry Kasparov designed a set in which the pieces are sized according to their game power, instead of the traditional largest-to-smallest formation. The Museum of Modern Art’s sets include ones designed by Keith Haring and Isamu Noguchi.

