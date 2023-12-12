Flames engulf California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey; 2 firefighters injured

By Shayla Girardin, Sid Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

MARINA DEL REY, California (KABC) — Two firefighters were injured while battling flames that engulfed a yacht club that has been a local landmark in Marina del Rey for decades.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the California Yacht Club on Admiralty Way, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived on scene to heavy fire and smoke billowing from the building, and it was quickly upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire before it was eventually extinguished.

The injured male firefighters were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, but additional details about their injuries were not known. They have since been released.

The California Yacht Club started back in 1922. The former owner told Eyewitness News that his father helped build the Marina del Rey building over 50 years ago.

“It’s been a home for so many people. We are so heartbroken right now… It tears me apart to see… It’s just terrible,” said Steve Hathaway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported and no boats were damaged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.