Congressional candidate’s voter outreach tool is latest AI experiment ahead of 2024 elections

A phone-banking tool powered entirely by artificial intelligence is getting its first real-world test in a Pennsylvania Democrat’s congressional campaign. The breakthrough technology is an example of how AI tools are getting more use in politics ahead of the 2024 elections. The chatbot named Ashley from the startup company Civox calls voters and engages in two-way, interactive conversations about Democratic candidate Shamaine Daniels. In a test, the tool clearly and accurately answered questions about the candidate’s positions but got tripped up and shared false information in an off-topic conversation. Experts say its direct contact with voters could threaten data security and voter trust.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.