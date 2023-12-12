Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas on Wednesday at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas during its brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7. That’s according to two White House officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s schedule. It was not immediately clear how many families would be attending the White House meeting on Wednesday in person, or via videoconference. Seven Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas’ surprise air, sea and land incursion into Israeli towns, where the group killed about 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — and took more than 240 people hostage. Four Americans were released as part of a U.S.-negotiated cease-fire.

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

