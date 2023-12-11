‘White Lotus’ Season 3 star Natasha Rothwell teases viewers will be ‘in for a treat’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Natasha Rothwell is stoking excitement for a new season of “White Lotus.”

The popular HBO series (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company) will return with a third season in 2025. Rothwell, who appeared in Season 1, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about what to expect.

“I’ve read all the scripts and I can’t say anything, but I will say it’s going to blow people’s minds,” she said. “I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat.”

Rothwell starred as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season. She said production on new episodes will get going “in the next calendar year.”

“White Lotus” creator Mike White recently told Entertainment Weekly that the new season is “going to be a supersized.”

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing,” he said. “I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

Season 3 will reportedly be set in Thailand.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.