UN cuts global aid appeal to $46 billion to help 180 million in 2024 as it faces funding crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is targeting fewer people and seeks less money in its 2024 global humanitarian appeal Facing as it faces a severe funding crisis. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told a launch on Monday that the world body needs $46 billion to help 180 million people with food and other essential aid. He said needs have escalated but the U.N. has reduced the appeal because it received just over one-third of the $57 billion it sought to help 245 million people this year. He described it as “the worst funding shortfall … in years” and said “a heroic effort” helped 128 million people worldwide receive some form of assistance this year.

