The US is restricting visas for nearly 300 Guatemalan lawmakers, others for ‘undermining democracy’

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration says it will impose visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan lawmakers, private sector leaders and their families it accuses of “undermining democracy and the rule of law.” Guatemala faces mounting criticism by world leaders and watchdogs accusing it of attempts to block progressive President-elect Bernardo Arévalo from taking office in January. The anti-corruption crusader has been a target for months, with repeated requests to lift his immunity so prosecutors can investigate him directly. The State Department did not provide The Associated Press with the names of those subject to visa restrictions.

