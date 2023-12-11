Texas prosecutors drop murder charges against 2 of 3 people in fatal stabbing of Seattle woman

DALLAS (AP) — Texas prosecutors have dropped murder charges against two people in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Seattle woman as a trial continues with a third defendant. The 2020 killing of Marisela Botello-Valadez drew international attention last year when two woman arrested in her killing cut off their ankle monitors and left the country. The murder trial of Lisa Dykes began last week. But court records show a judge approved prosecutors’ Friday motions to dismiss the murder charges against Nina Marano and Charles Anthony Beltran. Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the case didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

