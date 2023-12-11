Russia says it will hold presidential balloting in occupied regions of Ukraine next year

Russian election authorities say balloting in next year’s presidential election will be conducted in four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed in 2022 following its invasion. The Central Election Commission adopted the decree to proceed with the vote in the Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Balloting will also take place in the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine has condemned Russia’s intentions and seeks international sanctions for those involved. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his candidacy for the March election and is all but certain to win another six-year term.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.