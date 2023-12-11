Rescuers have recovered 11 bodies after landslides at a Zambia mine. More than 30 are feared dead

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Eleven informal miners have been confirmed dead and their bodies recovered from an open-pit copper mine in Zambia after landslides buried them as they were digging tunnels last month. One survivor has been found but up to 26 other people remain missing and are feared dead nearly two weeks after the disaster. Rescuers announced the latest death toll late on Sunday. Government officials say as many as 38 people might have been trapped at the mine near the city of Chingola, on Zambia’s copper belt, although they aren’t certain of the exact number. The miners are believed to have been digging for copper ore illegally without the knowledge of the mine owner.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.