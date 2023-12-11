Report says United Arab Emirates is trying nearly 90 detainees on terror charges during COP28 summit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An activist organization says the United Arab Emirates is conducting a mass trial of nearly 90 prisoners on terrorism charges as it hosts the United Nations’ COP28 climate summit. The trial includes one man whose case was highlighted by demonstrators at the negotiations. Emirati authorities did not immediately respond to questions over the report Monday by the Emirates Detainees Advocacy Center. That’s a group run by Emirati Hamad al-Shamsi, who lives in exile in Istanbul after being named on a terrorism list by the UAE himself. The state-run WAM news agency also has not run a report on the trial. Al-Shamsi gathered the information from multiple individuals with direct knowledge of the trial.

