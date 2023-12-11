Rapper Quando Rondo charged with federal drug crimes. He was already fighting Georgia charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The rapper Quando Rondo has been indicted on federal drug charges in Georgia, where he’s also facing gang and drug charges in state court. Jail records show the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was jailed Saturday in his hometown of Savannah after spending the past six months free on bond. A federal indictment says Bowman is charged in U.S. District Court with conspiring to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. He’s scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday. The rapper’s recent legal troubles began in June when he was indicted on state charges. Bowman’s attorney did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

